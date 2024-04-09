Tematu Gawai carnival, pageant on June 28

KUCHING (April 9): The ninth edition of the ‘Karnival Gawai Tematu’ and ‘Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu’ will take place this June 28 at Dewan Serbaguna Kelab Rekreaksi Pengguna dan Pengurusan Dewan Serbaguna in Kampung Tematu here.

Organising chairman John Pata James in a statement said the theme for this edition is ‘Jak Ndi Otin, Samah To Kayak Adat Bidoyoh’ which translates to ‘We Must Together Preserve the Bidayuh Customs with One Heart’.

During the registration for Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024, Bitanding Sindok Gawea Tematu 2024 and Bitanding Onak Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024 on April 7, John mentioned that there were a total of 34 contestants.

“We have 13 participants for the Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024, 11 for Bitanding Sindok Gawea Tematu 2024 and 10 for the Bitanding Onak Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024 competition, all eager to qualify for the final stage,” he said.

He shared that thrilling prizes await the participants of all three competitions.

“In Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024, the first-place winner will receive RM2,000, the second-place winner RM1,800, the third-place winner RM1,500, and consolation prize recipients will get RM300, a hamper and a participation certificate.

“Winners of Miss Talent, Miss Tourism, Miss Popularity, Miss Photogenic, Miss Best Costume, Miss Best Contemporary Dress, and Miss Traditional, each will receive RM400 cash, trophy and sash.

“For Bitanding Sindok Gawea Tematu 2024, the first-place winner will receive RM1,500, the second-place winner RM1,200, the third-place winner RM1,000, and consolation prize recipients will get RM100, a hamper and a participation certificate.

“Meanwhile, for Bitanding Onak Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024, the first-place winner will receive RM500, the second-place winner RM400, the third-place winner RM300, and consolation prize recipients will get RM100, a hamper, and a participation certificate.

“Additionally, top three winners of each competition will be presented with a crown, flowers, sash, trophy, hamper and participation certificate,” he informed.

According to John, besides the competition, there will be exhibitions by various government and non-government agencies, as well as food and beverage vendors, and numerous other activities.

All are welcomed to join and celebrate the Karnival Gawai Tematu 2024 and Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024.

For inquiries, contact John on 019-8259395, Canters on 019-8744716 or Leonora on 016-8723236.