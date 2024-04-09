UCSI delivers bubur lambuk to Kpg Boyan folk in conjunction with Ramadan

KUCHING (April 9): UCSI University Sarawak Campus distributed ‘bubur lambuk’ to residents of Kampung Boyan, Petra Jaya here recently.

According to a press release, the Bubur Lambuk Giveaway Ramadan 2024 was initiated by the university’s Student Affairs & Alumni in collaboration with the Gastronomy Enterprise Club and Student Board.

The annual event is part of the campus’ community outreach programme, which includes volunteerism and hands-on skills training for students.

Kampung Boyan village security and development committee chairman Zakaria Embi welcomed the university’s charitable initiative and looked forward to more programmes benefitting the community in the future, including entrepreneurship and other skills training.

“By aligning these events with its core values of integrity, humility and excellence and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, UCSI University ensures that students are not only involved in charitable causes but also encouraged to internalise these values and integrate them into their daily lives.

“This meaningful contribution prepares them to become ethical leaders who strive for positive change in the communities and beyond,” said the university in the release.