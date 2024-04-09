Uggah: Hari Raya perfect time to further solidify social harmony

KUCHING (April 9): This Hari Raya is the perfect time for Sarawak to further solidify social harmony among its communities, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In his Aidilfitri message, he said the celebration in Sarawak transcends religious and ethnic boundaries, fostering social cohesion and harmony among the people.

“It is a time when friends and neighbours, regardless of race and faith, bond with each other again, to celebrate friendship and solidarity,” he said.

Uggah said Sarawak has soared to greater heights in developmental progress due to its multicultural background and racial harmony, and credited this to visionary leaders like Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Our undivided unity, harmony and loyalty will greatly help our hard working and visionary Premier in his tireless efforts to transform our beloved Sarawak into a very progressive and prosperous region.

“He has done much and I am very confident he is very capable of taking us to greater heights in the months and years to come.”

Uggah said the formulation of the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, for instance, was one of Abang Johari’s most important and strategic plans and programmes for Sarawak to become a high-income region by 2030.

He also anticipates that this Hari Raya this year will bring an abundance of opportunities and exciting advancement for all Sarawakians.

“Much like our other major celebrations such as Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak or Christmas, let us continue the practice of visiting the open house of our relatives, friends and neighbours during this Hari Raya.

“By doing so, we can further enhance and strengthen our harmony, unity and the sense of belonging in developing Sarawak,” he said.

He also hoped the spirit of unity in diversity continues to prevail in Sarawak so that people of different religious and racial backgrounds could share in the fun and joy of Aidilfitri.

“My family and I wish all Muslims wherever you are, Selamat Menyambut Hari Raya Aidilfitri. May this joyous occasion bring you and your loved ones abundant blessings, happiness and peace now and in the years ahead.

“On this note, once again, Selamat Menyambut Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Maaf Zahir Dan Batin.”