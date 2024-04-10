13,000 come to Premier’s first day Aidilfitri open house at BCCK

KUCHING (April 10): The first day of the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house saw 13,000 people flocking to the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

When met by reporters, he said the size of the crowd at this year’s Aidilfitri open house was bigger compared to last year, indicating the significance of Sarawak’s unity.

“The guests encompass individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds and religions, reflecting the cohesive nature of the communities in Sarawak.

“This unity, which we have fostered, must be upheld, especially considering the divisive sentiments exploited by certain factions elsewhere. In Sarawak, we consistently maintain this cohesion, laying a solid foundation for progress.

“This is crucial as we have pressing matters to attend to, particularly in our pursuit of a robust region within Malaysia,” he said, adding that the spirit of visiting one another during festive open houses is ingrained in Sarawak’s culture and heritage.

He said this spirit feels entirely natural, just like other celebrations such as Hari Gawai and the recent Chinese New Year.

“Maintaining cultural diversity, unity, and inclusivity is essential for Sarawak’s future prosperity,” he said.

Among the distinguished guests present during the Premier’s open house today were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Sarawak Tourism, and Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abang Johari’s Aidilfitri open house tomorrow will commence from 10am to 2pm and the public are welcomed.