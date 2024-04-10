Fadillah: Meeting to expedite introduction of legislation related to carbon after Raya

KUCHING (April 10): A coordination meeting between various federal ministries and agencies to expedite the introduction of legislation related to carbon in Malaysia will be held after Hari Raya, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this move also aims to support Sarawak’s proactive stance in becoming a renewable energy powerhouse in Asia, as highlighted by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message.

He pointed out that Sarawak has passed legislation related to carbon in the State Legislative Assembly, and emphasised the importance of federal coordination to align Sarawak’s efforts with national initiatives, particularly in the realm of renewable energy and carbon-related legislation.

“We have discussed this matter in the National Energy Council, and the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has agreed to expedite the process.

“InshaAllah, I will convene a coordination meeting involving various federal ministries and agencies to discuss how we can expedite the introduction of legislation related not only to renewable energy but also, importantly, carbon, including carbon trading and Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS),” he told reporters when met at Abang Johari’s Aidilfitri open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Highlighting Sarawak’s readiness in terms of legislation, regulations, and systems related to carbon trading, Fadillah underscored the need to align Sarawak’s legislative framework with that of Malaysia as a whole.

He expressed optimism that by accelerating the process, initiatives such as carbon trading and carbon storage could progress effectively.

When asked about the timing of the meeting, Fadillah said: “I anticipate it will be held after this Hari Raya celebration. For now, let’s enjoy the festivities.”

Fadillah also seized the moment to convey his heartfelt Aidilfitri greetings, underlining the significance of unity and harmony among Malaysians throughout all festivities.

“Let us uphold unity so that we can live in peace, prosperity, and harmony, and God willing, we can achieve success together under our nation, Malaysia,” he added.