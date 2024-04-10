Garbage truck crashes into 14 vehicles on Federal Highway, no injuries reported

SHAH ALAM (April 9): Fourteen vehicles stopping at the traffic lights were damaged by a garbage truck with brake failure on the Federal Highway here yesterday.

However, in the incident at about 1.30pm, the 41-year-old local truck driver and all the victims were not injured and have lodged their reports on the incident at the police station.

North Klang district police chief ACP Vijaya Rao said police received a report about the incident at 2.33pm and preliminary investigations found that the incident happened when the garbage truck was traveling from Shah Alam to Kapar.

He said the garbage lorry which had brake problems later hit 14 vehicles stopping at the Federal Highway/Shahpadu Highway traffic lights.

“The lorry driver was then ordered to undergo a urine screening test and was confirmed to be free of prohibited substances.

“The vehicle will be sent to the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) for further inspection and the case will be investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement here.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media regarding the incident which caused a congestion on the road. – Bernama