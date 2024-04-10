GPS components to discuss Bawang Assan, Engkilili state seats allocation in due time, says Premier

KUCHING (April 10): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties will discuss on the allocation of seats for Bawang Assan and Engkilili in due time, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

With the elected representatives for these two constituencies now in Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), the GPS chairman is optimistic that an agreement can be reached on the seat allocation when the time comes.

“It is okay. We will discuss… when is the (state) election? Definitely not this year. We will see.

“After all, it’s only two seats,” he told reporters when met at his Hari Raya Open House at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

He was asked to comment on the recent political shift which saw Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian, and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa of the dissolved Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) officially joining GPS component PDP.

Bawang Assan and Engkilili are traditional seats allocated to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“Ba Kelalan (is traditionally allocated to) PDP. So, we are left with Bawang Assan and Engkilili.

“It’s up to people what they want to discuss,” said Abang Johari.

He said with PSB now dissolved, it was the decision of its former party leaders to join PDP.

“They have decided, particularly their honourable members of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), that together with their supporters, they would join PDP.

“So let it be there,” he said.

He also said that what is important is that the former PSB members have acknowledged the policies of the GPS government.

“In the last election, they questioned our policies but now, they have acknowledged the fact that GPS has delivered, and we have a very clear direction on what we are going to do with Sarawak.

“That is what is important so now the whole Sarawak should be united under one,” he said.

Wong at the recent PDP Unity Night announced that PSB members had been accepted en bloc into PDP since the party’s dissolution approval letter was received from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on March 19.

It was also announced during the event that Wong had been appointed as PDP senior vice-president while Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa will serve as the party’s vice-presidents.