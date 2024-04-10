Hundreds throng to Sibu Malay-Melanau community leader’s Aidilfitri open house on first day

SIBU (April 10): About 200 people thronged Malay-Melanau community leader Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce’s Aidilfitri open house at Jalan Jasmin here as at noon today.

His son, Cr Syed Hamzah Wan Hamid Edruce, was elated with the good response from well wishers and visitors from all walks of life.

“Today is indeed a very joyous occasion for us. From morning till now (noon) about 200 people visited us.

“Thank you to all our guests for taking time to visit us, and I truly hope that this good ties and cooperation can be further strengthened and preserved,” he told reporters when met at his father’s residence.

Members from Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) also came for the Aidilfitri open house, led by its president Datuk Lau Cheng Kiong.

The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee, was among the notable faces seen at the open house.