ITF Asia 14 matches suspended due to rain

KUCHING (April 10): Only nine singles matches were completed today as rain wreaked havoc on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asia 14 & Under Development Championships Boys/Girls Finals at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre today.

The matches started at around 2.30pm and the skies opened up again at 5pm, causing the matches to be suspended.

Hong Yeri of South Korea was the first player to check into the last eight of the girls singles competition after she demolished Saara Myzaeva from Kyrgyzstan 6-0,6-0 in the second round.

The tournament’s top seed and Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) No. 1 player had sweated to beat China’s Dong Jiali 6-3, 6-4 in the first round on Tuesday.

She will next face eighth seed Aahan Aahan of India in the next round after the latter dismissed Hsu Ke-Chieh of Taiwan 6-4, 6-3 in another match.

However, Hong’s compatriot Sim Siyeon, the tournament’s second seed and ATF No. 2, had a contrasting fortune as she was sent packing 6-1, 6-4 by ATF No. 77 from China Zhang Sijia.

Third-seed Nualsri Paweenon of Thailand also entered the quarterfinals after she defeated Salidjanova Madinakhon of Uzbekistan 6-1, 6-1.

She is joined by Malaysian Zooey Mak who beat Chiang Yen-Ni of Taiwan 6-2, 6-3.

Sixty-eight players including 32 girls from 22 countries are competing in the ongoing tournament that will end on Apr 20.

The countries include China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Syria, Turkmenistan, Iran, Maldives, Yemen and Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Each country is fielding two boys and two girls and the top two players will be selected to play in competitions in Wimbledon.