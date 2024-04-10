Kapit Che Quan Khor delivers festive cheer to 18 Muslim families

KAPIT (April 10): Kapit Che Quan Khor Moral Uplifting Society on Monday distributed food aid to 18 Muslim families from the lower-income group in conjunction with the Hari Raya celebration.

Society chairman Kapitan Kong Cheak He said apart from the food aid, which comprised rice and eggs, the recipients were each presented ‘duit raya’.

“The distribution of aid is one of our monthly activities to help ease the burden of lower-income families in Kapit, especially now that the price of essential goods has gone up.

“We had carried out similar distributions last month to Chinese and Dayak families here,” he said.

Kong said Che Quan Khor members as well as the public have been donating food items and money to the Society for it to carry out the initiative, with the recipients chosen based on a list provided by the respective community leaders.

“We are just doing what we can to ensure those from the low-income bracket are not neglected,” he added.

With Kong during the handover of food aid were Society treasurer Kiu Chuan Hui and Women chief Tan Su Hung.