KL driver dies in single vehicle crash in Sibu

SIBU (April 10): A 31-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle accident at Mile 6, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sungei Merah in a statement said the driver was identified as John Ray Dohem from Kuala Lumpur.

The department said it received a distress call of a traffic accident involving a motorcycle around 7.36am before dispatching a team to the scene led by Bomba Senior Fire Officer II Said Muhd Imran.

It said at the scene, a car was seen in a roadside ditch with the victim already extricated from the vehicle by the public.

Paramedics from Sibu Hospital confirmed the victim had died on the spot.