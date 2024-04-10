Kong says committed to improving public transportation infra, services

KUCHING (April 10): Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (Sarawak LPKP) chairman Michael Kong is committed to leveraging his role to advocate for policies that prioritise the improvement of public transportation infrastructure and services across Sarawak.

Drawing from his experience as a bus passenger, he said it is imperative that decisive action be taken to enhance Sarawak’s basic infrastructure and public transportation system, particularly in Kuching, to promote higher ridership and improve overall accessibility.

“Yesterday (April 8), I personally embarked on a journey to experience our public transportation system firsthand. While the buses were readily available at the Open Air Market bus stop, I couldn’t help but notice that it was situated uncomfortably close to the common bins used by the hawkers.

“This placement detracts from the waiting experience and highlights the need for better planning and consideration of passenger comfort,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Furthermore, Kong said he discovered that different bus operators utilise various stops within the Open Air Market area, leading to confusion among passengers.

The lack of organisation and consistency in signage and information dissemination only adds to the frustration of commuters, he added.

He said he raised these concerns during a recent meeting with state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, and emphasised the importance of standardising bus stops.

“This is to provide clear and consistent information about routes and services. We are actively seeking the assistance of Sarawak Ministry of Transport to address this issue promptly.

“Despite these challenges, I was encouraged to witness both locals and tourists utilising our public transport system for their daily commute and recreational activities. The punctuality and comfort of the buses I encountered were commendable, signalling a positive step forward.”

Kong said if Sarawak is to progress as a state, it is essential for the state to establish a robust and world-class public transportation network.