Lions extends festive cheer, educational aid to SK Batu Niah students

MIRI (April 10): The Lions Club of Batu Niah distributed 15 sets of school bags and stationeries to students of low-income families attending SK Batu Niah near here recently.

Its president Andy Jong said early this year, the club had prepared 60 sets of school bags and stationeries with the intention of distributing them to children from needy families.

“Pupils of SK Batu Niah are among the beneficiaries we are targeting with the hope that our small gesture can help these children as well as ease their family’s financial burden,” he in a statement.

He added that the distribution was also part of the Aidilfitri celebration, adding the club will continue the programme in other parts of Batu Niah and Bekenu.

Meanwhile, SK Batu Niah headmaster Jutie Ujak expressed appreciation to the club for its kind contribution.

“There are many students from low-income and hardcore poor families. Their family struggles financially to make ends meet.

“Therefore, we are thankful for the contribution from Lions Club of Batu Niah, and hope that more pupils would also receive help,” he said.