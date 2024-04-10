Lun Bawang community holding Adan rice festival April 19-20

KUCHING (April 10): Pesta Beras Adan Ba Kelalan 2024 is set to be a cultural extravaganza.

To be held at Kampung Buduk Nur, Ba Kelalan in Lawas, the rice festival will be held this April 19 to 20, event committee chairman Lisa Buing told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“Prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant traditions of the Lun Bawang community at the annual Pesta Beras Adan Ba Kelalan 2024,” he said.

The festival will be hosted by Rurum Homestay Ba Kelalan in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak.

“This two-day celebration promises an unforgettable experience amidst the picturesque Borneo Highlands,” he said.

Lisa said this festival marks the culmination of the Lun Bawang’s rice harvesting season.

“It’s a time to express gratitude for the abundant harvest and share the cultural richness of the region with visitors from far and wide,” he said.

The event will commence with the official opening ceremony by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“Throughout the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in traditional Lun Bawang cuisine, enjoy captivating cultural performances, and participate in engaging sports and games,” Lisa added.

Separately via a statement, Ba Kelalan Penghulu Yudan Meru said Pesta Beras Adan Ba Kelalan is a cherished annual event that unites the local community in celebrating their agricultural heritage and connection to the Beras Adan.

“All are cordially invited to join in this festive occasion and experience the unique culture of the Lun Bawang people,” he said.

In addition to cultural and culinary highlights, the festival will feature various entertaining activities, ensuring a memorable experience for attendees of all ages.

It is an excellent opportunity to explore the enchanting highlands of Borneo and connect with the rich cultural tapestry of Sarawak, Yudan said.

“Mark your calendars and plan your visit to the Pesta Beras Adan Ba Kelalan 2024 festival. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary cultural extravaganza in the heart of Sarawak,” he added.

For more details, members of the public can check the Facebook page ‘Ba Kelalan Village Homestay’ or on Instagram @bakelalanvillagehomestay.