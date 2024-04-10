Miri Visitors’ Information Centre set for completion next week

MIRI (April 10): The second phase of the upgrading project of the Miri Visitors’ Information Centre (VIC) at Jalan Melayu here is set for completion by next week, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said the project, involving the landscaping as well as resurfacing the walk path and entrance, was supposed to have been completed in early February this year.

“The project commenced on Nov 22 last year and went on quite smoothly in the beginning. However, due to several issues, it was interrupted and the contractor applied for an extension of time.

“The second tentative completion date was then set for March 29 of this year. However, I was told that as of April 9, the project has progressed about 96 per cent and will be fully completed in another week,” he told The Borneo Post after a site visit yesterday.

The RM500,000 project was funded by the Piasau assemblyman’s rural transformation programme (RTP) funds for the constituency.

The first phase of the project, funded by Sarawak Tourism Board, cost RM250,000 and involved upgrading the centre’s 22-year-old building, removing the pavilion, and rearranging the landscape.

Ting further explained that the second phase was part of the Sarawak government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 to boost the state’s tourism industry.

“A tourist information centre is an important place that visitors would go to. They are the representation of a place where it gives first impression of the destination to visitors. Hence, it is crucial to beautify it,” he said.