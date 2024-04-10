MMEA detains tugboat, crew members off Kuching for invalid shipping licence

KUCHING (April 10): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on Tuesday night detained a tugboat and its six crew members for failing to provide a valid Domestic Shipping Licence (DSL).

The KM Tun Fatimah, MMEA Sarawak’s latest asset, was conducting a patrol under the Pagar Laut Special Ops when it detected a suspicious boat in Kuching waters at 8.50pm, before stopping it for inspection, said MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Kamal Ariffin Jusoh in a statement today.

“The results of the inspection revealed that the boat was manned by a crew of six men, consisting of four locals, one Indian and one Indonesian between the ages of 25 and 68. All of them have valid identification documents.

“The crew and tug boat were detained before being escorted into the jetty of the Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex (Komtas) in Muara Tebas for further investigation,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952/60 for failing to present a valid DSL.

“Maritime Malaysia is always committed to carrying out patrols and monitoring to prevent any violation of the law, smuggling, invasion, and maritime crime in the country’s waters.

“Any complaints and information regarding suspicious activities at sea, the public can contact the Sarawak Maritime Operations Center at 082-432544 or MERS 999 for immediate response,” he added.