Putrajaya agrees to incorporate Sarawak’s carbon trading law, says Premier

KUCHING (April 10): The federal government has agreed to incorporate Sarawak’s carbon trading law into federal law, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he had informed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that the federal government must be swift in introducing the law that will be within the legal parameters in carbon trading.

“One of the desires of the world is to mitigate carbon and we are very fortunate to be the front runner in this. Sarawak is the first entity in Asia Pacific including Asean to have a carbon trading law.

“I was informed that day, when (Deputy Premier) Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah represented me in one of the meetings that the Prime Minister will introduce the law that will be based on our (carbon trading) law,” he told reporters when met at his Aidilfitri open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

He said the federal government will be sending its officers to study the state’s carbon trading law so that they will be able to incorporate it into federal law.

“This means that the carbon trading regime must be credible and recognised by the international community.

“Our law is based on what is recommended by the World Bank and we are working closely with them,” he said.

He also said that in order for Malaysia to move forward, the country must have legal parameters for it to get involved in the international cradle on carbon as well as the move or desire to mitigate carbon emissions.

Abang Johari, who is Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister, said carbon trading has to be a national policy.

“It has to be done at the national level because it’s government-to-government (G2G).

“I have informed the Prime Minister that I cannot do it on my own as a state. It has to be a national policy,” he said.