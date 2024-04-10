Quick action by the public saves shoplot in Lutong Baru from being destroyed in fire

MIRI (April 10): Quick action by the public have saved a row of shophouses in Lutong Baru township from being destroyed in fire right after midnight today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they received a distress call of a fire around 12.44am before sending a team of firefighters each from the Lutong and Lopeng station to the location.

At the scene, members of the public and staff from a nearby hotel managed to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers and water from a nearby hydrant, minimising the damage to only one of the rooms in the shophouses, before firefighters came.

In a statement, Bomba said the 20-by-60-feet room was 50 per cent destroyed in the fire.

After making sure the fire was fully extinguished, firefighters wrapped up the operation before returning back to their respective stations at 1.32am.