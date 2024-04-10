S’wak Sukma tenpin bowling shadow team competing in Taiwan’s Formosa International Bowling Classic

KUCHING (April 10): Seven members of the Sarawak Sukma XXI tenpin bowling shadow team will not be celebrating Hari Raya as they have an important mission to accomplish in Taiwan.

Dayang Yumi Azreen Abang Azman, Asya Dania Azree, Lavinia Kho Jia Jie, Claudia Kumang Jakson, Andrea Tan Tze Shuen, Eldred Kho Yek Zhen and Cornelius Aldhelm Sajat are now in Taoyuan to compete in the 1st Formosa International Bowling Classic from today (April 10) until Sunday (April 14) at DongDong Bowling Alley.

They are accompanied by Sukma head coach Angelo Koay and Chong Jun Foo who will be competing in the Open category.

The tournament is one of the exposure for the bowlers in preparation for Sukma XXI.