Thousands throng TYT Aidilfitri open house at Astana Negeri

KUCHING (April 10): Sarawak’s rich cultural tapestry burst into vibrant hues at Astana Negeri today as Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar hosted his first Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house since taking office.

Thousands of guests of diverse backgrounds started streaming into the Astana compound as early as 8am, infusing the festivities with a kaleidoscope of colors.

The main hall of Astana transformed into a lively canvas of inclusivity, uniting guests from diverse backgrounds, including state and federal cabinet members, community leaders, and representatives of various associations, to partake in the celebrations.

After attending the Solat Sunat Aidilfitri at Masjid Jamek in Petra Jaya, Wan Junaidi and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, extended warm greetings to guests from 11am, imbuing the event with a sense of joy and camaraderie.

State cabinet members, led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, accompanied by his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, arrived at the hall at 11.10am.

Other distinguished guests include Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, heads of departments, representatives of associations, representatives of houses of worship, community leaders, and members of the general public.

Upon entering the hall, the guests assembled for a group photo with Wan Junaidi and Toh Puan Fauziah.

The celebration was highlighted by a delightful array of local delicacies, featuring lemang, ketupat, rendang, satay, and the beloved Sarawak Laksa served in a buffet style, enriching the festive atmosphere with delicious flavors.

The scene was a harmonious blend of colors, where traditional attire seamlessly intertwined with modern fashion, forming a vibrant tapestry of cultural diversity.

Wan Junaidi assumed office as the eighth Head of State on January 26 of this year, and his tenure will last for four years, concluding on January 26, 2028.

The 77-year-old assumes the role following the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who served three terms from March 1, 2014.