YPS delegation briefs TYT on planned projects, role in fostering unity

KUCHING (April 10): Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) paid a courtesy call on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi at the Astana here on Monday.

Leading the delegation were YPS deputy chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang and chief executive Datu Aloysius J Dris, who briefed the Head of State on the non-profit organisation’s mission and vision, as well as the various projects and initiatives that have been planned for this year, according to a press release.

They also shared on the various roles currently undertaken by YPS in fostering and promoting unity amidst growing call of the preservation of inter-racial cohesion in the state.

Wan Junaidi and Fauziah were also presented with some cakes and cookies to mark the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities.

YPS has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at bridging divides, fostering dialogues and promoting tolerance and respect among youth from various backgrounds.

Through its grassroots activities such as Advancing Racial Cohesion and Harmony (ARCH), Things that Bind Us (TTBU), Learn from Elders, educational programs such as Strengths through Unity, Alliance and Response Action (SUARA), Media Literacy, and Youth Financial Literacy, and community outreach efforts such as Youth for Hope, Action, and Rural Vitality (Y-Harvest) and Grand Outreach Telang Usan it organised last year, YPS has consistently supported the values of understanding, peace and mutual respect.

This year, YPS has planned more community programmes that will involve the youth and elders in the state.

Among its planned initiatives for this year are the production of ‘Regattas in Sarawak’ book publication, YPS 2nd cohort of Sape Ambassadors and participation in a Development Exhibition at the KaulMukah, YPS’ 30th Anniversary celebration and Youth Unity Camp among others.

YPS remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting unity and fostering culture of peace, harmony, and understanding, and called on all stakeholders to unite in efforts to promote harmony, tolerance, respect and cooperation among the various communities in Sarawak.