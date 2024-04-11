ACCCIS delegation visits TYT, Premier Hari Raya open houses

KUCHING (April 11): A delegation from the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) yesterday visited the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open houses of Yang di-Pertua Negeri and Premier to extend festive greetings.

Led by its president Kong Chiong Ung, they first went to the open house hosted by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) in the afternoon.

They then proceeded to the open house hosted by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi at the Astana Negeri.

Among those in the ACCCIS delegation were its vice presidents Dato Tan Jit Kee and Datuk Wee Kok Hui, secretary general Dato Jonathan Chai, deputy secretary general Yek Hock Siang and supreme council members of ACCCIS, and representatives from Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI).