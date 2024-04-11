APM personnel catch seven-foot-long cobra in Sibu

SIBU (April 11): The Sibu Civil Defence Force (Sibu APM) personnel caught a seven-foot-long cobra which was hiding near the spare tyre of a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle here last night.

According to a statement from Sibu APM, they received a call at 7.05pm from a complainant from 10th Battalion General Operation Force (GOF) camp in Jalan Lanang.

“The complainant found the snake hiding near this vehicle’s spare tyre.

“Three Sibu APM members went to the location and caught the reptile measuring seven feet long and weighing one kilogramme using snake tongs,” it said.

The operation concluded at 7.52pm.