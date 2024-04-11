Thursday, April 11
IGP: Israeli man to be charged at KL Sessions Court tomorrow

Razarudin has confirmed that the Israeli man arrested for the possession of six pistols and 200 rounds of ammunition will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court tomorrow. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (April 11): The Israeli man arrested for the possession of six pistols and 200 rounds of ammunition at a hotel here last month, will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court tomorrow morning, confirmed Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

“Yes, he will be charged at the KL Sessions Court tomorrow morning,” he said via a WhatsApp message to Bernama today.

On March 27, the 36-year-old Israeli man, who was detained at a hotel in Jalan Ampang here, is believed to have entered the country from the United Arab Emirates using a French passport on March 12.

During preliminary investigations, the suspect, who also holds an Israeli passport, claimed he came to Malaysia to hunt down and kill another Israeli national over a family dispute.

On April 8, a married couple suspected of supplying the guns to the Israeli man were charged in the Klang Sessions Court for firearms offences. – Bernama

