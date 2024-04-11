IGP: Israeli man to be charged at KL Sessions Court tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (April 11): The Israeli man arrested for the possession of six pistols and 200 rounds of ammunition at a hotel here last month, will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court tomorrow morning, confirmed Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

“Yes, he will be charged at the KL Sessions Court tomorrow morning,” he said via a WhatsApp message to Bernama today.

On March 27, the 36-year-old Israeli man, who was detained at a hotel in Jalan Ampang here, is believed to have entered the country from the United Arab Emirates using a French passport on March 12.

During preliminary investigations, the suspect, who also holds an Israeli passport, claimed he came to Malaysia to hunt down and kill another Israeli national over a family dispute.

On April 8, a married couple suspected of supplying the guns to the Israeli man were charged in the Klang Sessions Court for firearms offences. – Bernama