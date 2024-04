KUALA LUMPUR (April 11): A moderate earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale was detected in Mindanao, Philippines at 11.34am today.

The Meteorological Department, in a Facebook post, said that the epicentre of the quake was located at 7.5 degrees north and 126.2 degrees east, at a depth of 63 kilometres (km), which is 60km east of Panabo, Philippines.

“There is no tsunami threat to Malaysia,” it said. – Bernama