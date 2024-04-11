Over 10,000 throng Premier’s Hari Raya open house on second day

KUCHING (April 11): Over 10,000 guests turned up at Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s second day Hari Raya open house at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

When met by reporters, Abang Johari expressed his gratitude and thanked the visitors who celebrated Hari Raya with him and his family.

“Today, many people came to celebrate Hari Raya together on the second day.

“Undoubtedly, this strengthens the bonds between us. Thank you for the warm spirit of friendship in Sarawak,” said Abang Johari.

During the event, Abang Johari was also seen singing classical Hari Raya songs and was eventually accompanied by his family members on the stage.

Among those present at the open house today were the Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal and his family, as well as the Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata.

The chief Political Secretary to the Premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman also attended the event with his family and entertained the visitors by singing several songs together with Abang Johari.