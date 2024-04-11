PM Anwar: Malaysia, Pakistan agree to strengthen ties in trade, investment

KUALA LUMPUR (April 11): Malaysia and Pakistan have agreed to explore opportunities to strengthen ties between the two countries, especially in trade and investment, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed the matter during a phone call he received from his Pakistani counterpart last night.

“During the phone conversation, we both wanted to explore opportunities to strengthen Malaysia-Pakistan ties, especially in the field of trade and investment.

“Praying that relations between Malaysia and Pakistan will continue to grow for mutual benefit, Insya-Allah,” he said in his Facebook post today.

He said that he also welcomed Shehbaz’s proposal to export halal meat from Pakistan to Malaysia.

Also discussed were various regional and international issues, including the situation in Gaza and Afghanistan.

“PM (Prime Minister) Shehbaz also praised Malaysia’s stance on the Palestinian issue,” he said.

Anwar said the two leaders also expressed hope that the ties between Malaysia and Pakistan would continue to be strengthened and Shehbaz also reiterated his invitation to Anwar to undertake an official visit to Pakistan as soon as possible.

The two leaders also exchanged Aidilfitri greetings. – Bernama