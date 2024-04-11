Premier: Sarawak studying mechanisms on developing abandoned federal projects

KUCHING (April 12): Sarawak is studying mechanisms to find ways on how the state government can develop abandoned federal projects, including dilapidated clinics and schools, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the mechanisms being explored include reimbursement mechanisms to the state government because education and health are still under the purview of the federal government.

“What we are doing is a close collaboration between the federal and state governments where we prioritise the development with funds from Sarawak.

“This will speed up things that are very important, namely the clinics – including houses for its officers and schools – including better and more comfortable quarters for teachers,” he said when met by reporters on the second day of his Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House at the Borneo Convention Center Kuching (BCCK) today.

Abang Johari reiterated that in terms of administration, an agreement has been reached between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and himself while at the officer level, the methods have also been agreed upon.

He said for him, the most important thing is the establishment of a mechanism for repayment between the federal Finance Ministry and the state government.

“Now, we have formed a committee chaired by the State Secretary, along with the Secretary Generals of the Ministry of Education Malaysia and the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

“We want to expedite the resolution of existing issues, particularly concerning payments, as sometimes the allocated funds are insufficient.

“I, however thank the Prime Minister because this this is the first time the state takes the first step and the federal government will reimburse later,” he said.

Abang Johari however said this does not mean that Sarawak is showing that it has a lot of money but is merely doing whatever it can to help the federal government.

“The important thing is that the people can get comfortable schools and clinics and we can provide services to the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, regarding the latest updates on the acquisition of MASwings, Abang Johari emphasised that the focus now lies solely on the technical aspect.

He also indicated that the acquisition process is expected to conclude by August, or at the latest, by the end of this year.

“We anticipate having our own airline by 2025 and I will unveil the model at a later date. The name has been decided, but it is not yet ready for public announcement.

“Operations are slated to commence next year,” he said.