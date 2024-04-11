SABC Council members visit TYT, Premier Hari Raya open houses

KUCHING (April 11): Sarawak-Australia Business Chamber (SABC) Council members visited the Hari Raya open houses of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri and Premier yesterday.

Led by its president Rodger Chan Siong Boh, the delegation visited the open houses hosted by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi at the Astana Negeri and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

Among those present during the visits were SABC Council deputy president Dato Lester Matthew; vice presidents Dominic Su, Dr Intan and Henry Chuo; secretary-general Jonathan Ngu; treasurer Joseph Chuo; council executives Nazrul Tengah, Dzuren Hamzah and Rosanne Chai.