Thursday, April 11
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»SABC Council members visit TYT, Premier Hari Raya open houses

SABC Council members visit TYT, Premier Hari Raya open houses

0
Posted on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Chan (fourth left), Lester Matthew (right right) in a photo call with Wan Junaidi (fifth left) and Fauziah (centre) during the Hari Raya open house visit.

KUCHING (April 11): Sarawak-Australia Business Chamber (SABC) Council members visited the Hari Raya open houses of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri and Premier yesterday.

Led by its president Rodger Chan Siong Boh, the delegation visited the open houses hosted by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi at the Astana Negeri and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

Chan (fourth left), Lester Matthew (third left) and SABC Council members in a photo call with Abang Johari (centre) and Juma’ani (fourth right) during the Hari Raya open house visit.

Among those present during the visits were SABC Council deputy president Dato Lester Matthew; vice presidents Dominic Su, Dr Intan and Henry Chuo; secretary-general Jonathan Ngu; treasurer Joseph Chuo; council executives Nazrul Tengah, Dzuren Hamzah and Rosanne Chai.

Sponsored links