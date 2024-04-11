Sigh of relief for Jln Siew Bakong residents after damaged road fixed within a week

SIBU (April 11): Residents using Jalan Siew Bakong in Bintangor can now heave a sigh of relief following the completion of the road upgrading works recently.

The road was damaged after a section of the underground culvert collapsed two weeks ago.

Deputy Minister of Natural resources and Environment Sustainability Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii acted immediately after being informed by residents there on the condition of the road.

The Sarikei MP expressed his satisfaction that the road maintenance work was completed within a week after being notified.

“We are also grateful to Meradong District Council (MDC) and Julau District District Council (JDC) for their cooperation and commitment in ensuring the repair work was completed soonest,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Gung Chiu Kiong, an aide to Huang, together with the engineers of MDC and JDC went down to the field to conduct a survey after receiving reports of the collapse.

Meanwhile, the local residents also expressed their gratitude to Huang for taking prompt action to solve their predicament which enabled them to use the road.