SRDC chairman, entourage visit staff on first day of Hari Raya

SIBU (April 11): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai and his entourage made Hari Raya visits to five of the council’s staff yesterday.

He was accompanied during the visit by SRDC secretary Ng Siang Wei, councillors David Entulu, Binit Madang, Christopher Kusa Buan, Yong Ing Hock, Justin Wong Sing Sing, Kevin Lau Kor Jie and Jaafar Abdullah @ James Kusau.

They visited Roswati Mid, Rennie Haslynda Isa, Hashim Sera, Hasiah Razak and Noor Shafizza Yusof.

Sempurai believed that the festive visit will go a long way to further strengthen the ties and cooperation between the councillors and staff as well as their families.

“This is an opportunity for councillors to build rapport with staff and their families.

“And it is vital to uphold and build unity regardless of race and religion within SRDC and also with our communities.”