Thousands throng Awang Tengah’s Hari Raya open house in Lawas

MIRI (April 11): Thousands thronged Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and his wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud’s Hari Raya open house in Lawas today.

The crowd from different communities and religious background flocked to their residence in Taman Klasik during the open house, held from 9am to 5pm.

Among the visitors were Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibolah, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong and Political secretary to Sarawak Premier Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa.

Also present were the local community leaders from Lawas and Limbang districts apart from well-wishers from Kuching, Miri and Sabah, who joined the locals in participating in this annual Hari Raya open house.

Lawas Chinese Cultural Association also sent a lion dance troupe to perform at Awang Tengah’s open House apart from performances from the Lun Bawang and Iban communities in Lawas, depicting the harmony and diversity in the district.

Awang Tengah and Dayang Morliah will continue to hold their Hari Raya open house tomorrow from 9am to 5pm.