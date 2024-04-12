Friday, April 12
43-year-old man’s body found in Petra Jaya village

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
Police cordon off the area where the body was found. – Photo from Facebook

KUCHING (April 12): A 43-year-old man was found dead at Kampung Tuanku, Petra Jaya at 4.27pm yesterday.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said a member of the public discovered the body and informed the police.

“The case is currently being investigated for sudden death,” said Ahsmon.

The body was later transported to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

According to sources, no evidence of foul play was found at the scene.

Police have yet to confirm the man’s cause of death.

