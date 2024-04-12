Almost 3,000 former PSB members in Ba Kelalan apply to join PDP, says Baru

KUCHING (April 12): Almost 3,000 former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) members in Ba Kelalan have applied to join Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), said its assemblyman Baru Bian.

He said this number surpassed the applications in both Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and PSB, which are the other political parties within the constituency.

“As far as Ba Kelalan is concerned, I think they are very supportive of it.

“As seen from the application to be members (of PDP) is very interesting. Within a short period of time when we distributed the membership form to be PDP members, it overshoot our membership in PKR and even PSB, almost 3,000 just within a short period of two weeks, and there are still more coming.

“That is already a very good indication that they are supportive of this move,” he told reporters when met after attending Shell’s Aidilfitri open house at Hilton Hotel here today.

Baru was responding to reporters when asked on the response of his constituents regarding the recent dissolution of PSB, which led to its former leaders and members joining PDP en bloc.

Furthermore, Baru highlighted the community’s perspective on the matter, stating: “The information I received from the ground also indicates that they view this whole process as a timely step for us in Ba Kelalan.”

“I’m glad at least there is that kind of support as indicated by the applicants to be PDP members,” he said.

On a related matter, Baru said that following the dissolution, he is handing over the decision on his seating arrangement in the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) session to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar.

“This is a matter within their authority, and it is up to them where the seat will be positioned in the upcoming session,” he said.