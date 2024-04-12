Blind hardcore poor 83-year-old widow in Miri has joyous Aidilfitri in new house

MIRI (April 12): Celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year has been especially joyous for blind widow Aminah Bakar, 83, as she finally has a bright and cheery new house.

Since her husband passed 10 years ago, Aminah has had to fend for herself in the rickety Pujut Corner structure they called home, which had a leaky roof and was on the verge of collapse.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, who was alerted to her sad condition by neighbour Noraizan Shamsudin, said the main structure of the old house was termite-infested and Aminah slept on a wet mattress due to the roofing.

Due to her disability, Aminah was receiving food aid and other necessities from kind donor, but this also led her to be victimised.

“Due to vision problems, the woman was unable to cook and the condition of her house became a target for thieves who stole aid items,” said Chiew in a Facebook post.

“The first time I saw her, she appeared very thin but refused to be moved to any home for the elderly, adamant that she was not moving away from the house she and her husband lived in.”

A contractor generously helped build Aminah a new house, with most of the work completed in time for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Thank you so much for helping me, YB,” Aminah said when she was brought to her new home on Wednesday.

Chiew said he would allocate RM500 monthly to purchase nutritious food for Aminah, which a neighbour would help with.

“This is the best Hari Raya gift I have ever given to someone and this grandma deserves the best,” he said.

Chiew also thanked the Pujut service centre, Welfare Department, Baitulmal Miri, individuals, and associations for their care and concern for Aminah.