Border post planned near Kg Stass under Greater Kuching Development Coordination Agency project

KUCHING (April 12): A border control post between Malaysia and West Kalimantan, Indonesia near Kampung Stass is planned under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) Phase 2 project.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) Datuk Henry Harry Jinep said construction on the post will be carried out after the completion of the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex in Serikin.

“Previously, RM2 million under GKCDA Phase 1 was allocated to construct the Stass border control post, but it couldn’t proceed after the Public Works Department (JKR) calculated that the allocation was only sufficient for road construction,” he said at the Kampung Krawong Stass Family Day and fifth anniversary in Bau on Wednesday.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman said the allocation for the construction of the Stass border control post, which serves as a strategic gateway to the Bau District, will be increased under the second phase.

“Our focus now is on the construction of the Serikin ICQS and only after its completion, we will begin the construction of the Stass border control post,” he said.

Henry also said the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) began efforts to address frequent flooding issues in Kampung Stass this year with a GKCDA allocation of RM600,000.

He approved RM100,000 funding to improve the Kampung Krawong Stass hall under the Rural Transformation Project for 2025 and an additional RM10,000 Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant for 2024.