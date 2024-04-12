Car parked in front of Sibu house catches fire

SIBU (April 12): A car parked in front of a house at Jalan Maludan Utara here was badly damaged after it caught fire.

A statement from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said a team of firefighters from Sibu Central fire station was deployed to the location after they received a call at 4.40am yesterday.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a car, which was already 60 per cent damaged.

“After performing a size up, it was found that the fire was successfully put out by members of the public.

“The incident did not involve any victim,” said the statement.

It said firefighters proceeded to conduct an inspection to ensure the fire did not reignite.

Bomba is investigating the cause of the fire.