Israeli claims trial in Kuala Lumpur to illegal firearms trafficking and possession without arms permit

KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): An Israeli national was today charged with illegal firearms trafficking and possession without an arms permit at the Sessions Court here.

According to the charges, Shalom Avitan was charged with trafficking six firearms and possessing four boxes of ammunition without an arms licence at a five-star hotel room along Jalan Ampang between March 26 and 28.

The charges were framed under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act and Section 7(1) of Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act.

For possessing ammunitions without an arms permit, Avitan faces imprisonment up to seven years or a fine up to RM10,000 or both.

For trafficking in firearms, Avitan faces imprisonment between thirty years to forty years and with whipping up to six strokes of the cane.

The accused claimed trial before Tasnim Abu Bakar after the charges were read in English.

“I understand. Not guilty,” Avitan said to both charges when read out by the court interpreter.

The court did not offer bail to Avitan as the offence is unbailable and fixed May 21 for mention.

Lawyers Jeffrey Ooi and Navinjit Singh appeared for Avitan while deputy public prosecutor Mustafa P Kunyalam appeared for the prosecution.

Dressed in a black T-shirt, Avitan was earlier escorted to the courtroom under heavy and armed police supervision.

Apart from members of the media, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain was also present during today’s court proceedings.

Previously a local couple, believed to have supplied firearms to Avitan, claimed trial on charges of illegal firearms possession at the Sessions Court in Klang on Monday. — Malay Mail