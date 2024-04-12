Kuching Water Board asked to review charging commercial rates for second, third floors of shophouses

KUCHING (April 12): The Kuching Water Board (KWB) has been asked to review its policy of imposing commercial rates for the second and third floors of shophouses, which began two years ago.

Michael Kong, a special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, claimed the second and third floors of shophouses are residential units with residential titles.

“Since 2022, KWB unilaterally implemented commercial rates for shoplots located on the second and third floors, departing from the previous practice of imposing commercial rates only on the ground and first floors.

“This change is deeply concerning, as the second and third floors are residential units holding residential titles. Even attempts by business owners to obtain licences from local councils to use these floors for their commercial purposes face rejection,” he said in a statement today.

He said KWB’s imposition of commercial rates for units on these floors was questionable.

“Moreover, when customers apply for water supply from KWB, they are required to fill up and sign a Water Supply Agreement, where the classification of the supply is clearly stated as ‘Domestic’, indicating domestic rates will be charged.

“Surely KWB is not above the law in that it can now unilaterally change the terms of the agreement,” he said.

Kong added if KWB’s intention is purely on raising revenue, it should explore alternative avenues such as addressing non-revenue water issues.

He pointed out the case of leakage at Jalan Tun Jugah, which has persisted since Jan 9.