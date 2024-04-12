Landslide behind Sarikei longhouse, residents advised to evacuate if situation worsens

SARIKEI (April 12): A longhouse in Sungai Ribong near here was almost buried by a landslide this afternoon.

According to Sarikei Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Shahrol Azizi Zaidi, they received a distress call of the incident around 12.07pm before deploying a team to Rumah Chuat Ubit, Sungai Ribong at Jalan Kim San some 15km away.

“Upon arrival, APM personnel found that a landslide had occurred at the back of the longhouse.

“The landslide has affected part of the kitchen at one of the units, but the situation is still under control,” said Shahrol.

APM personnel then sealed the area with safety tape, while reminding residents to always be vigilant and evacuate immediately if the situation becomes worse.