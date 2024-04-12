Malaysia’s Zooey Mak marches into ITF Asia 14 and Under girls singles semis in Kuching

KUCHING (April 12): Malaysian challenger Zooey Mak continued with her good run in the first week of the girls singles competition at the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships Boys/Girls Finals at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre yesterday.

The ATF No. 8 and tournament sixth seed eased past Yon Che Char of Myanmar 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal clash with Zhang Sijia of China who ousted Thailand’s Chotirin Kaewa 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 in the other match.

Zooey kicked off her campaign in the first round on Monday with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Eva Gavshina of Kyrgyzstan.

She went on to beat Chinese Taipei’s Chiang Yen Ni 6-2, 6-3 in the second round (last 16).

Zhang also played well this week, moving past Hong Kong’s Nina Wang Chiu Kwan 6-1, 6-2 in the first round and upstaging the second seed from South Korea, Sim Siyeon 6-1, 6-4 in the last 16.

There was no problem for the top seed Hong Yeri of South Korea as she defeated Aahan Aahan of India 6-2, 6-3.

Her opponent in the last four is third seed Nualsri Paweenon from Thailand, who disposed of the fifth seed Hana Shahbanpour of Iran 3-6, 4-1 (rtd).

The boys singles saw tournament top seed Dharma Pantaratorn from Thailand checking into the semifinals after he beat eighth seed Abdurakkhmon Karimov of Uzbekistan in straight sets of 6-3, 7-5.

His next opponent is third seed Kim Dongjae of South Korea who got past Fu Wang Choi of Hong Kong 6-2, 6-2.

The other semifinal will be played between 13th seed Takahiro Kawaguchi of Japan and 15th seed Rodion Traigel of Kazakhstan after they beat Mahmudbek Beknazarov of Uzbekistan 6-1, 6-3 and Tri Srisen of Thailand 6-0, 6-3 respectively.

Meanwhile, the semifinals of the boys doubles will see top seeds Hruthik Katakam-Tavish Pahwa (India) taking on fifth seeds Takahiro Kawaguchi-Shintaro Ogaki (Japan), while eighth seeds Ansar Niyetkaliyev-Rodion Traigel (Uzbekistan) are up against second seeds Kim Donjae-Jang Junseo (South Korea).

Playing for the ticket to the final of the girls doubles are top seeds Hong Yeri-Sim Siyeon (South Korea) who will face unseeded Chiang Yen-Ni and Hsu Ke-Chieh of Chinese Taipei and third seeds Nailya Baimakhanova-Ekaterina Kiryushenko (Kazakstan) versus Dong Jiali-Zhang Sijia (China).

Sixty-eight players, including 32 girls, from 22 countries are competing in the ongoing tournament that will end on April 20.

The top two girls and boys will qualify for two tournaments at Wimbledon based on the points collected from two weeks of competition.

They are the Wimbledon 14 & Under Championship and Grand Slam Players Development Programme-ITF-ATF 14 & Under Team to Euro Tournament.