Man drowns, another missing during outing at Sematan waterfall

KUCHING (April 12): A man has drowned while another still missing during an outing at the Kampung Sebat Waterfall in Sematan around 4.50pm today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the deceased has been identified as Vincent Tiong Kung Cheng while the one still missing is Steven Chai Pok Yee.

The department said four others who were at the outing managed to be rescued by local villagers.

Rescuers from the Lundu station arrived at the waterfall at 5.26pm and immediately initiated a search and rescue operation to find Chai.

The operation was called off at 7pm due to poor visibility, and will continue tomorrow.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Lundu District police chief DSP Damataries Lautin said the police are still gathering details of the incident.