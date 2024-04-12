Maxim E-Hailing varietises strategy to tap bigger markets

KUCHING (April 12): Maxim E-Hailing Malaysia (Maxim Malaysia) has several plans for its near future, including incorporating tourism and varietising its services to tap into other subsegments of service delivery.

Its director Mohd Hazwan Musley highlighted that Maxim Malaysia was currently focused on creating a strong bond with its partner-drivers.

“Starting last year, we’ve conducted many events together. In the future, we will be conducting more events with our partner-drivers, such as sports days, dinners, charity events, and many more,” he told The Borneo Post.

We will also be launching Maxim Malaysia in more cities. As for now, we’re operating in more than 70 cities, and looking forward to exploring new opportunities.

“The mission of the service is to constantly improve user interaction and help people move towards their goals, along with improving the Maxim app.

“We’re also aiming to introduce online transactions and collaborating with various brands to make it happen.”

Hazwan noted that Maxim is not just an e-hailing company – it does courier and cargo delivery, even food delivery and laundry, whereby users can hand over their dirty clothes and Maxim drivers will help deliver them to a nearby laundromat.

A new venture it is exploring is purchase and delivery, whereby users can buy daily necessities in the app and we will help deliver the goods directly to their home.

Maxim Malaysia also used online quizzes and tourist destination promotions to help create a positive image of the company and promotes its services among various social groups entertainingly.

“Besides that, the quizzes and destination promotions help Maxim build communication and strong relationships with its clients and also cheer them up,” Hazwan said.

“During the game, not only do the players test their knowledge of country facts and learn some new ones, but they also get a coherent image of the Maxim service, subconsciously associating it with the mascot.

“In the future, it’s this guy the players will automatically think of when they hear or see the brand name.”

“As for tourism, Maxim services are available in the entire territory of Malaysia. By suggesting some tourist locations, we believe that this may help our users to get the idea for their vacation,” he explained.

“Furthermore, as we all know, tourists need to move around, and it’s great when they can use the same application that they’re familiar with for that.”