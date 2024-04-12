Miri poised to regain former glory with expansion of Shell in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 12): Miri is poised to regain its former glory with the expansion of Shell and its relocation of headquarters from Kuala Lumpur to the booming oil town of Sarawak, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Shell’s growth in Sarawak, with its headquarters now in Miri, signals a resurgence in downstream and upstream activities, promising a boon for the state.

“Shell’s growth in Sarawak, with its headquarters now established in Miri and a significant portion of its workforce relocated there, signifies a promising return to Miri’s former stature.

“With Shell leading the way, alongside PTTEP (Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production), Mubadala from the UAE, and Petros, we anticipate a cascade of upstream and downstream activities in Sarawak,” he told reporters when met after attending Shell’s Aidilfitri open house at Hilton Hotel here today.

Abang Johari also reiterated the state government’s commitment to fostering investment and exploration in Sarawak’s gas reserves.

“We encourage investment and exploration in our reserves. Geologically, we believe in the potential of our gas reserves, extending even to the western part of Sarawak, pending exploration and economic feasibility assessments.

“The viability of utilising these reserves depends on technological advancements. If the technology is available, these gas reserves could serve as another valuable energy source,” he said.