One dead, 10 injured in two-vehicle crash at Jln Sibu-Bintulu

SIBU (April 12): A collision today between two vehicles along Jalan Sibu-Bintulu, near Sungai Alit here, claimed the life of a woman and injured 10 other persons.

The Fire and Rescue Department in a statement identified the deceased as Chiang Jie Yie, 19.

It said the collision happened around 2.20pm involving a compact car carrying Chiang and four others, and a multipurpose vehicle with six persons.

“Seven persons were removed from the vehicle by the public prior to the arrival of rescuers, with one of them later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

“The rest of the victims had to be extricated from their respective vehicles,” it said.

The injured survivors were all sent to Sibu Hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased was handed over to police for further action.