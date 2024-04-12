RWMF 2024 early bird ticket sales open today

KUCHING (April 12): Early-bird ticket sales for the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 is now open with savings of up to 40 per cent.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) in a statement said festival-goers will have the option to choose from various ticket categories, ensuring an experience tailored to their preferences.

“For those seeking a single-day immersion into the festival, the 1-Day Pass is available with special early bird prices available from April 12 to May 5, priced at RM235 for adults – purchasing early-bird tickets means savings of up to 40 per cent.

“The pre-sale period from May 6 to June 27 offers tickets at RM285, and door sale tickets priced at RM333,” the board said.

For music enthusiasts looking to delve into the full weekend of festivities, the coveted 3-Day Pass grants access to all that the festival can offer.

Priced at RM635 for adults, STB said the pass ensures uninterrupted celebration of music, culture and community.

“Purchasing the 3-Day Pass not only guarantees an enriching experience, but also offers festival-goers a chance to win prizes worth over RM100,000.

“It’s an opportunity to create lasting memories and take home incredible rewards,” it said.

The tickets can be purchased at website www.rwmf.net.

Themed ‘Evolution’, this year’s edition of RWMF offers a vibrant celebration of world-class international musicians – including Grammy and Golden Globe award winner and legendary Japanese recording artist Kitaro, Dato’ Zainal Abidin, Havana Social Club and Belle Sisoski.

‘The Best of Kitaro Live’ will be coming to the festival for the first time to enchant and captivate audiences with his ethereal compositions and transport festival-goers on a musical journey like no other, said STB.