Sarawak Sukma boxing team to undergo overseas exposure, training stints

KUCHING (April 12): The Sarawak Sukma boxing team will undergo a few overseas exposure and training stints in preparation for the challenge in the 21st edition of Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) in August.

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo said the Sarawak team will head to Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

“We are sending the boxers after the Sarawak Open for exposure/training at Trang Sports School, Thailand for three weeks, another three weeks in Kalimantan, Indonesia in early July for three weeks, sparring with Pontianak and Tanjung Pinang teams.

“Two weeks before Sukma proper, the team will go to Baguio, the Philippines for two weeks of intensive training and sparring,” he told reporters during his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house here on Wednesday.

Rahman said the Sarawak squad of 16 boxers, including four women, was finalised last month but their names would not be revealed yet as a strategy.

“We will try our very best to achieve the target of six gold medals set by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development through Sarawak Sports Corporation and the Sarawak State Sports Council.

“We are expecting four golds from the men’s events and two from the women’s events. The way we see it, the chances of achieving this target is there.

“This is because we have a better team this year. Moreover, we have the home-ground advantage and I am sure we have a big home crowd to cheer on the state boxers,” said Rahman, who is also expecting strong challenges from Sabah and Penang for medals.

This will be the first time women’s categories are included in Sukma.

Meanwhile, Saba is also bringing in Asian Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council (WBC) belt holder Herlan Gomez and coach Reynaldo Inocian from the Philippines to prepare ‘Kilat Boy’ Daeloniel Mcdelon Bong for a professional fight in the WBC Boxing Championship in Kuching next month.

“We will try to negotiate with Reynaldo to guide our Sukma team,” added Rahman.