Search continues for foreign worker who fell off ship into Sungai Igan

SIBU (April 12): A search and rescue operation continued today for an Indian national who is feared to have drowned after he fell from a ship into Sungai Igan at a Jalan Sungai Maaw shipyard here yesterday.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie said the operation began at 8am.

“Four rescuers are carrying out a search using a Bomba boat within a 24km radius downriver of Sungai Igan,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Bomba said it received a report on the incident from the Sungai Merah fire station at 3.02pm.

“The operation commander reported that an Indian man identified as Jamwal Akash, 23, fell from a ship at a shipyard in Jalan Sungai Maaw here at around 10am.

“A witness heard the victim fall from the ship and saw him struggling in the water about 30 metres from the ship,” said the statement.

Jamwal is said to have a tattoo saying ‘patience’ on the left side of his neck.

Marine Police initially conducted a search within a 5km radius up to Igan Bridge yesterday but did not manage to find the victim.

Separately Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said those with information on the victim should contact investigating officer Sgt Francis Kilat on 019-5367503.