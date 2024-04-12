Sibu Chinese community leaders visit Hari Raya open houses

SIBU (April 12): A delegation from the Sibu Chinese Community Leaders Association led by Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming visited Hari Raya Aidilfitri open houses here yesterday.

The delegation visited Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce at his residence at Jalan Jasmin.

The group also paid an Aidilfitri visit to Awang Mohammed Nizam Awang Ali Bohan, who is the administrative officer at the Sibu Resident’s Office.

Earlier, Lau also visited BLD director Wan Mohd Shebli Wan Hamid at Jalan Bandung.

He was accompanied by KTS Trading Sdn Bhd business development manager Councilor Kevin Lau and Penghulu Wong Ung.