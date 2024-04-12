Suspected drug trafficker caught in Miri with meth, Erimin 5 pills

MIRI (April 12): Police arrested a man suspected of drug trafficking at Jalan Desa Pujut Utama here on Tuesday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said a team from the Miri District police headquarters arrested the suspect around 12.30am under the integrated Op Ambang Raya.

He said the raiding team found and confiscated 56.59 grammes of suspected syabu and 100 Erimin 5 pills.

“The value of the seized items suspected of being drugs is estimated at RM8,190,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The police also want to advise members of the public who have information about drug abuse activities to immediately report it to the nearest police station so that this activity can be curbed and eradicated altogether,” Alexson added.